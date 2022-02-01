Generous charity donations will help families of young heart patients at Leeds Children's Hospital

The city’s Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF), which supports the hospital’s heart unit, has been able to revamp the family accommodation it funds on-site thanks to a £29,000 donation from the West Riding Masonic Charities Ltd - the charitable arm of the Freemasons of Yorkshire West Riding.

The funding was awarded last year and now the renovation has been completed - with seven rooms, in LGI’s Brotherton Wing, having received new furniture, flooring and a complete redecoration.

The family accommodation is a vital part of CHSF’s support and is used by parents who need to stay close to the hospital while their child is receiving life-saving treatment as an in-patient.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Williams, CHSF Senior Community Fundraising Manager, and Carl Woodier, member of Otley Freemasons, who applied for the funding.

Sharon Milner, the CEO of CHSF said: “Our family rooms are so much more comfortable and inviting since their renovation, and we are hugely grateful to the Freemasons of Yorkshire West Riding for their incredible donation.

“We know how much parents crave a relaxing space nearby to recuperate while their poorly baby or child is being treated at hospital, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this support.

“Thanks to our wonderful supporters, these rooms and the accommodation at Eckersley House will benefit families in need for years to come.”

Children's Heart Surgery Fund's family support worker Sarah Cherry.

Dr Andrew Wright, assistant provincial grand master, visited the rooms this week. He said they were “delighted” to be able to help.

“We cannot begin to imagine how distressing it is for parents to have a child in hospital needing open heart surgery. It’s vitally important for them to remain close throughout that time and these wonderful facilities will go some way towards easing that distress,” he said.

The Children’s Heart Surgery Fund is also celebrating a donation of £8,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund which go towards providing practical and emotional support for heart families.

The grant will help fund the role of the charity’s family support worker, Sarah Cherry, who took on the job in October 2021 and will help around 500 families a year.

She said: “This tremendous grant will make a huge difference to the wellbeing of many heart families in our region.

“The support I give includes direct family support during the child's hospitalisation, wellbeing sessions for families, workshops on financial stress and nutrition and signposting sessions to housing, finances, and family grant services.

“It is common for family relationships to be strained during a child’s hospitalisation, and my role helps build the resilience and positivity of parents so they can better support their sick children and siblings.”

To find out more about the work of CHSF and make a donation, visit http://chsf.org.uk.