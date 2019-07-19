Funding for mental health support

Mental health support for Leeds further education students is being given a boost.

NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has won backing to have mental health support teams in 10 further education sites across the city.

Dr Jane Mischenko, Lead Commissioner for Children and Maternity at NHS Leeds CCG, said: “This is fantastic news for Leeds.

“I’m very proud to be part of an organisation which is committed to having an early intervention service in place, to support young people who are experiencing any early symptoms of mental illness.

“Feedback from those trying to access services had identified a gap in early intervention provision for young people who attend our further education colleges, independent learning provider and some other educational settings.

“The additional funding from NHS England will allow us to help fill this gap.”

Dr Mischenko added: “We already have a lot to offer in Leeds and we’re really keen that we continue to look for other opportunities where we can help young people with their mental health and emotional wellbeing at an early stage.

“Both children and young people can access the MindMate website (www.mindmate.org.uk), where they can get advice and support they need to manage their emotional wellbeing or support others.

“There are already a number of things that are embedded in schools, like the MindMate champions programme, MindMate lessons and MindMate wellbeing support.”

Andrea Cowans, Director of Student Life at Leeds City College, said: “This is great news and we’re happy to be one of the 10 further education settings signed up to this project.

“I’m looking forward to working with NHS Leeds CCG in setting up the mental health support teams, and how the teams will support young people’s mental health and emotional wellbeing.

“Having this early intervention will be a real benefit to young people, as we will be able to support them at an early stage to stop their mental illness from progressing.”

The 10 further education sites who will be taking part are:

Colleges - Leeds City College, Notre Dame, Leeds College of building, Leeds Arts University, University Technical College, Elliot Hudson College (GORSE).

Independent Learning Providers - Swarthmore Education Centre, Aspire Igen, NACRO, The Learning Curve, Southway.

Other - Medical Needs Teaching Service, Elective Home Educated, Pupil Tuition Team.