Farsley community comes together to raise money for hospice after tragic cancer death

Jane Parkin, 62, was married to husband Glenn for more than 36 years.

Glenn passed away earlier this year after a courageous five year battle against Prostate cancer, Jane told the YEP.

Jane said 2021 had been an "extremely difficult time" for her family.

A group of fundraisers at Deeva restaurant on Tuesday night

She also owns the popular Cottage Designs Boutique in Farsley and Covid lockdown restrictions which forced her to close the shop "added" to her grief.

Cottage Designs is a local independent boutique showcasing stylish, "contemporary garments for any occasion".

However, the community of Farsley came together on Tuesday night for a fashion show event at Deeva restaurant - filled with 'food, fun and fashion' - to support the Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley which helped to care for Glenn during his cancer ordeal.

More than £1,300 was raised on the night and raffles took place alongside the show.

Jane, who previously worked as a ward sister at Leeds Nuffield, told the YEP that it was "heartbreaking" to lose her husband of 36 years, but she took comfort in the fact he was at peace.

She thanked the local community for their immense support in raising funds for the hospice.

Jane, who lived with Glenn in Bramley, said: "He was such an inspirational man, kind, funny and loved by everyone.

"It was heartbreaking to lose him.

"We respected his wishes to the end and he was nursed at home with his view from his window, which he loved."

Jane said the hospice was an "amazing place."

She added: "We had an amazing evening at Deeva restaurant, with fun, food & fashion.

"It was all for Wheatfields Hospice.

"We’re proud and overwhelmed that we raised over £1340 & still counting.

"Wheatfields is very close to my heart as they were so comforting, caring for my late husband.

"It has been a very difficult time for us all.

"Covid restrictions added to our grief."

Jane told the YEP that she hoped men who read this article would "get checked, the earlier the better".

She added: "Glenn’s [cancer] was discovered when it was too late and in an aggressive stage.

"He would hate anyone to suffer like he did, as it went into his bones too."

Jane said Farsley residents had been an unbelievable support for her campaign to raise money.

She said: "We will continue as much as we can for such an amazing place.

"All the models did a fantastic job on the night of the show."

Deeva restaurant owner Zulfi Hussain said it was a "privilege and honour" to host the event and support the "amazing hospice".

He added: "It has incredibly caring staff and provides a fantastic service to all it's users.

"The event was a huge success.

"Everyone had a great evening whilst helping to raise much needed funds to help make a positive difference to the lives of others."

Jane also wanted to praise a 'compassionate' GP who looked after Glenn.

She added: "Jamie O’Shea at Bramley village excelled himself in Glenn’s care & mine too.

"Sometimes I think that GPs get a real slating, this guy needs praise.

His care & understanding, compassion and empathy was so comforting."

