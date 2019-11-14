Emotional ‘Strictly’ win for bereaved Leeds mum as £26,000 raised for hospice

Eleven couples competed for the Glitter Ball trophy of Strictly Get Dancing at Aspire in Leeds, with friends Kate Curtis and Danielle Bush twirling their way to victory.

They were chosen by the judging panel; Emmerdale’s Chris Chittell, ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot and ballerina Laura Hatton.

Winner Kate stayed in Martin House with husband Adam a year ago, following the death of their son Coconut, who died aged just one day and 14 hours, after being born two months prematurely.

She said: “It would have been my son’s first birthday this week, so this has lifted me for what will be a tough week.

“Taking part in Strictly Get Dancing has been the best experience, right from the first lesson.”

Danielle signed the pair up for the dance competition.

Kate added: “We’ve been best friends since we were 11, and she’s been an absolute rock for me this year. I’m so glad she signed us up. We’ve met some lovely people and made some fantastic memories.”

The event has raised over £26,000 for the hospice, with more donations still to come.

Sara Cracknell, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “It was an amazing night, all our couples had worked so hard they all did brilliantly. We’d like to thank all of them for putting on such a fabulous show.”