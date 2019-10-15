Emotion and joy at Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards ceremony

The 9th annual St Jamess Place Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards, celebrated the achievements of courageous and determined youngsters, from across the region.

The 9th annual St James’s Place Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards, celebrated the achievements of courageous and determined youngsters, from across the region.

Leeds winners included Rhiannon Horsman, 13, who plays rugby despite a debilitating syndrome and 17-year-old Leah Bell, who completed a skydive for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, to thank the crew who attended a road traffic accident, which claimed the lives of her dad and two stepbrothers.

This year’s awards were presented by Christine Talbot of ITV’s Calendar, who welcomed personalities from the worlds of entertainment, business and sports, to the event with 750 guests.

Christine Talbot and Paul Elliot - one half of the Chuckle Brothers, at the awards

Other event ambassadors include Hannah Cockroft MBE, Paul Elliot - one half of the Chuckle Brothers and Eorl Crabtree.

Ewan Dowes, of St James's Place Charitable Foundation, said: “It was an amazing evening recognising the courage and achievements of some of Yorkshire’s finest young people/

“We are already planning for next year and intending to make it something very special indeed.”

He said that the awards had attracted nominations for some truly inspirational children and young adults this year whose lives have often been affected by illness or extreme adversity.

Christine Talbot, of ITV's Calendar presented the awards.

They were honoured for their courage, caring, sporting achievements, fundraising activities and outstanding bravery.

Rhiannon Horsman, 13 and brother Aidan, eight, won the 13-18 Sporting Achievement award.

Their proud mum Sara said: “Like myself and her younger brother, Rhiannon has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome. This is a connective tissue disorder which affects most of the body's systems affecting her bladder, bowel and joints, leaving her prone to dislocation.

Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards ceremony 2019

“She suffers daily pain and also anxiety and hearing issues. Despite this she plays rugby league, her doctors find it amazing.

“She throws herself into training and matches with abandon and is constantly improving in a sport that most with her condition would avoid due to the risks.”

Leah Bell, 17, of Kippax, was named 13-18 year old Fundraiser.

At the age of seven Leah and her family were involved in an RTA. She sustained severe injuries and lost her father and two stepbrothers in the accident.

After battling through rehabilitation and learning the most basic skills, such as walking, she had to come to terms with a huge loss.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the accident. Leah wanted to give something back and thank them for their efforts in trying to keep her brothers alive.

On 19 May this year, she took to the skies in a 10,000ft skydive, raising over £1,000.

The judges heard that Leah has a positive attitude and uses her family as inspiration and continues to fundraise.

The group award for the most deserving charitable organisation dedicated to improving the lives of children and young people, was decided online by the public.