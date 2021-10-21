Eligible Leeds residents urged to protect themselves against winter illness by getting COVID-19 booster

At risk residents are being invited for the booster jab six months after their second dose to ensure a high level of protection against coronavirus.

People will receive an invitation when their booster is due, either from their GP or the NHS National Booking Service.

Experts are also stressing the importance of getting your flu jab, with more people having been added to the eligible groups this year.

Pic: Ben Birchall/PA

Due to last year’s lockdown restrictions, this will be the first winter that COVID-19 and flu are circulating fully at the same time and research has shown that people who have both viruses at the same time are more than twice as likely to die as someone with COVID-19 alone.

Local Harehills GP, Dr Amal Paul, said: “COVID-19 is still very much here and with winter fast approaching we also have the added threat of flu.

"These are both very dangerous viruses: we need people to take this seriously and protect themselves and the NHS by getting both their booster and their flu vaccination.

“The risks of death from COVID-19 infection in the unvaccinated ethnic minorities is significantly high, and it is increased further if someone has both flu and covid19 infection. Vaccinations save life.

“It’s safe to have both jabs at the same time but it may not always be possible to get them together so please get each jab as soon as you are invited. The most important thing is that you are protected against these viruses as soon as possible.”

Sam Prince, Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in Leeds, added: “Uptake from people who have been invited for their booster so far has generally been good but we want to remind people how important it is to get protected and encourage them to do this as quickly as possible. Please book your appointment as soon as you get your invitation and help us to keep you and others safe this winter.”