Do this now to avoid health issues, Leeds people warned

A plea is being made to people in Leeds to go and get their blood pressure tested this ‘Know your Numbers! Week’.

NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group urges everyone to find out their blood pressure and know their own numbers.

The special week, which began on September 9, is Blood Pressure UK’s campaign to raise awareness of the risks of high blood pressure.

Blood pressure is a measure of the force that your heart uses to pump blood around your body. If it is too high, it can narrow arteries and blood vessels in your body and lead to damage to the brain or heart.

In Leeds, undiagnosed high blood pressure affects up to 90,000 people and is one of the UK’s biggest causes of premature death and disability.

Dr Bryan Power, clinical lead for long term conditions for NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It is crucial that any problems with blood pressure are spotted early so that necessary measures can be taken quickly.

“By having regular checks and keeping a record of your numbers, high blood pressure can be treated and prevented.”

Leeds Blood Pressure Wise is a BHF funded project, that gives people the option of a free blood pressure check, and anyone with raised blood pressure will be loaned a monitor to track it across the course of a week. Any person with raised blood pressure will be sent to their GP.

Two Leeds pharmacies offer the service – Oakwood Lane (LS8) and Manor Park (LS13). People must be over 35, have no long-term health conditions which involve annual blood pressure checks, not be pregnant, not have had a blood pressure check by a GP in 12 months, and not be diagnosed with high blood pressure. Ask at your local pharmacy to see if they do checks.