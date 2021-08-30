Determined Leeds mum conquered ME diagnosis to transform life after pioneering clinic treatment

Sarah Davis, 50, was a full-time teacher and hoping to start a family with husband John when she was given the devastating diagnosis following almost a year of chronic fatigue symptoms.

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a long-term illness with a wide range of symptoms - the most common being extreme tiredness.

After a bout of appendicitis and other illness, Sarah struggled to get out of bed and lost all of her focus and concentration.

Sarah Davis and her son Matthew, who inspired her book Baby Daze.

After the diagnosis, she quit her role as a primary school teacher and "was not getting better".

However - following multiple attempts at treatment which were unsuccessful - Sarah said her last hope was to visit The Phil Parker Lightning Process clinic in London for pioneering treatment.

Despite her initial scepticism, Sarah said the three-day course transformed her life and she has since been able to return to work and launch her own business.

Sarah also gave birth to her son Matthew when she was aged 40 and said her life had returned to normality having conquered the symptoms of ME.

While up for the night-feeds with her baby son, Sarah started to write poetry about her new mum experiences.

She now wants to tell others with similar symptoms to not give up hope.

Speaking to the YEP, Sarah said: "I lived a full on busy life, everything was spot on.

"[ME] left me struggling to get out of bed, go to the shops or even watch TV.

"I couldn't concentrate.

Sarah Davis hill walking following her recovery.

"I was not getting any better.

"Having tried so many things, the clinic was the last option."

Sarah visited the clinic in London in December 2006 - almost two years after her initial diagnosis.

She spent three days at the clinic before continuing exercises set in the following months,

Sarah said: "My life was in bits, but the treatment sounded plausible and a possibility.

"I continually tried to get my former life back.

"I was determined to get better."

The course is a training course that focuses on the science behind how the brain and body interact.

The tools involve gentle movement, meditation-like techniques and mental exercises.

Sarah said her life completely changed after her visit.

Since then, she said she has "completely recovered" from ME.

Sarah has returned to high level supply teaching and even launched her own business - The Parenting Copywriter, writing website and blog copy for parenting businesses

She said: "Having had ME, I have a completely fresh and new perspective on life now.

"I am so grateful and never wanted to give up.

"That is what drove me to seek treatment."

By the time her son had reached eight months old, Sarah had written more than 80 poems.

They were later collated into a book - Baby Daze - and published.

Sarah has spoken at large events at Mothercare and other baby stores - something she said she would have never been able to do before her recovery.

She added: "When my son was four months old the first poem just popped into my head.

"I started to write them down each night.

"I was never an author before and I would've never been able to do any of this while suffering with my symptoms."

Her book has since sold more than 1,000 copies and Sarah is active in speaking about her recovery to other people with ME or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

She said: "I have got my old life back.