Covid infection rates are rapidly rising across England and there are fears the NHS could be overwhelmed this winter.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:45 am

The British Medical Association has branded the UK Government “wilfully negligent” after it decided not to trigger its so-called Plan B measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned the UK may see 100,000 cases a day and urged people to take precautions such as getting vaccinated.

He told a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that it was not the right time to reintroduce restrictions such as compulsory face coverings.

There are now 149 neighbourhoods in England that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people.

In Leeds there have been 3,992 positive cases in the seven days to October 15. This is a rate of 499.8.

As cases continue to rise across the country, we reveal which neighbourhoods in Leeds saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

1. Yeadon South

Yeadon South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 275%, from 213.4 to 800.3.

2. Headingley

Headingley has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 200.3%, from 31.2 to 93.7.

3. Otley North

Otley North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 151.6%, from 499.8 to 1257.7.

4. Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff

Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 143.7, from 116.6 to 284.2

