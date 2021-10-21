Millions of people in the UK are now eligible to receive their booster jab according to the NHS.

The new booster roll out is set to combat the rising infections during the winter months and prevent hospitalisations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid-19 booster jabs are now being offered to people across the UK. Photo: PA/David Cheskin

This is everything you need to know about the Covid-19 booster jab scheme.

Who can get the jab?

The booster jab is being offered to everyone over the age of 50 as well as people with pre-existing medical conditions.

The vaccine priority list is listed below.

1. Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers

2. All those aged 80 and over, and frontline health and social care workers

3. All those 75 and over

4. All those 70 and over, and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals

5. All those 65 and over

6. All individuals aged 16 to 64 who have underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality

7. All those 60 and over

8. All those 55 and over

9. All those 50 and over

When can I get the third dose?

As of September, people were able to move their second dose of the vaccine closer together and receieve it two months after the first dose.

The new booster jab can be given six months after the second vaccine.

It is advised people who have recently had Covid-19 wait four weeks after the positive result before having the booster.

Which vaccine is the booster jab?

All booster jabs are a mRNA vaccine – either Pfizer or Moderna – and will be delivered in a half-dose.