Boris Johnson warned that coronavirus infections will rise as he prepared to announce the lifting of restrictions from July 19.
Ahead of a press conference on Monday to confirm the move, the Prime Minister said England is “tantalisingly close” to restoring its freedoms.
But his comments came as arguments continued over plans to remove legal requirements to wear face coverings, with one expert adviser to the Government saying it is clear that masks “greatly reduce transmission”.
Ministers are expected to conclude that the four tests set for unlocking – the success of the vaccine rollout, evidence that vaccines are causing a reduction in hospital admissions and deaths, that infection rates do not risk a surge in admissions, and that no new variants of concern throw progress off track – are being met, allowing Step 4 of the road map to proceed.
This is despite ministers admitting that there could be 100,000 new cases a day in the summer.
Mr Johnson will host a Downing Street press conference on Monday (July 12).
A time for the announcement has not yet been confirmed, but previous press conferences have typically taken place at 5pm or 6pm.
Last updated: Monday, 12 July, 2021, 11:26
