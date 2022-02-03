The Leeds areas with the highest infection rates as long Covid cases jump to record high

An estimated 1.33 million people – around one in 48 – are likely to be experiencing symptoms of long Covid, including more than half a million who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least one year ago.
The figures, from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to January 2.
Self-reported long Covid is defined as symptoms persisting for more than four weeks after a first suspected coronavirus infection that could not be explained by something else.
It comes after a wave of the Omicron variant led to a record-breaking number of Covid cases over the last two months.
The infection rate, the number of new cases per 100,000 people, is now falling in Leeds - but remains high at 1,070.4.
