The Leeds areas with the highest infection rates as long Covid cases jump to record high

An estimated 1.33 million people – around one in 48 – are likely to be experiencing symptoms of long Covid, including more than half a million who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least one year ago.

The figures, from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to January 2.

Self-reported long Covid is defined as symptoms persisting for more than four weeks after a first suspected coronavirus infection that could not be explained by something else.

It comes after a wave of the Omicron variant led to a record-breaking number of Covid cases over the last two months.

The infection rate, the number of new cases per 100,000 people, is now falling in Leeds - but remains high at 1,070.4.

Here we reveal the Leeds neighbourhoods with the highest infection rates in the seven days to January 27, the latest available figures . All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Roundhay West Roundhay West had an infection rate of 1675.7 in the seven days to January 27. It's down 22% from the previous week.

2. Gledhow Gledhow had an infection rate of 1536.9. It's down 29.1% from the previous week.

3. Meanwood Meanwood had an infection rate of 1345.5. It's down 32.8% from the previous week.

4. Horsforth South & Rawdon Horsforth South & Rawdon had an infection rate of 1645.7. It's down 16.7% from the previous week.