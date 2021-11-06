The Leeds areas where Covid rates are rising fastest as England records highest ever level of infections

Infections in England have reached the highest ever level, according to the latest data from the Imperial College London-led REACT coronavirus monitoring programme.

The interim results from swab tests taken at home by more than 67,000 people between October 19 and 29 showed that 1 in 58 were testing positive for the disease, or 1.7 per cent of people.

This is the highest number of infections since the study began in May 2020.

While the results of this study do not reveal infection rates in individual neighbourhoods, the latest Government data does.

There are now 35 neighbourhoods that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people, in the seven days to October 29, according to the Government’s Coronavirus dashboard.

In Leeds there have been 3,253 positive cases, this is a rate of 407.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Leeds saw the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Meanwood South and Sugarwell Meanwood South and Sugarwell has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 107.7% in a week, from 210.4 to 437. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Wortley Wortley has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 100% in a week, from 213 to 425.9. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Yeadon South Yeadon South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 89.3% in a week, from 498 to 942.6. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Farnley West & Gamble Hill Farnley West & Gamble Hill has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 65.4% in a week, from 441.5 to 730.2. Photo: Google Photo Sales