Reminder that children aged 12 to 15 in Leeds can now book second Covid jab online
Leeds City Council is reminding residents that children aged 12 to 15 in the city can now book their second Covid jab online.
The council has tweeted the reminder message along with a link to the NHS site where people can book or manage a Covid-19 vaccination.
People can use the service to book a first, second, third or booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine or manage an appointment.
The NHS website states: "The coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are safe and effective. 2 doses are being offered to children aged 12 to 15 to give them the best protection against COVID-19.
"COVID-19 is usually mild in most children, but it can make some children unwell.
"1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine gives good protection against your child getting seriously ill. But 2 doses gives stronger and longer-lasting protection.
"Vaccinating children can also help stop the spread of COVID-19 to other people, including within schools."
Children can get a first dose of the vaccine from the day they turn 12.
Most children can get a second dose from 12 weeks after they had their first dose.
THe NHS website states: "If your child has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not at high risk from COVID-19, they need to wait 12 weeks before they can have a COVID-19 vaccine.
The NHS website states that most children aged 12 to 15 can get the vacine at school.
They can also book their vaccination appointments online for an appointcment at a vaccination centre or pharmacy.
Or they can use a walk-in vaccination site to get vaccinated without needing an appointment.
The NHS website states: "Most children will be offered a 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine at school during school hours.
"2nd doses will be offered in schools from 10 January 2022. Children who have not yet had a vaccine can get their 1st dose during these vaccination sessions.
"School immunisation teams will visit your child's school to give the vaccine.
"As a parent or guardian you will get a letter or email with information about when the vaccine will be offered, and you'll be asked to give consent.
"If your child misses their COVID-19 vaccination, for any reason, they will be offered it again at a later date.
