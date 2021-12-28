Reminder that children aged 12 to 15 in Leeds can now book second Covid jab online

Photo: Getty Images

The council has tweeted the reminder message along with a link to the NHS site where people can book or manage a Covid-19 vaccination.

People can use the service to book a first, second, third or booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine or manage an appointment.

The NHS website states: "The coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are safe and effective. 2 doses are being offered to children aged 12 to 15 to give them the best protection against COVID-19.

"COVID-19 is usually mild in most children, but it can make some children unwell.

"1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine gives good protection against your child getting seriously ill. But 2 doses gives stronger and longer-lasting protection.

"Vaccinating children can also help stop the spread of COVID-19 to other people, including within schools."

Children can get a first dose of the vaccine from the day they turn 12.

Most children can get a second dose from 12 weeks after they had their first dose.

THe NHS website states: "If your child has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not at high risk from COVID-19, they need to wait 12 weeks before they can have a COVID-19 vaccine.

The NHS website states that most children aged 12 to 15 can get the vacine at school.

They can also book their vaccination appointments online for an appointcment at a vaccination centre or pharmacy.

Or they can use a walk-in vaccination site to get vaccinated without needing an appointment.

The NHS website states: "Most children will be offered a 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine at school during school hours.

"2nd doses will be offered in schools from 10 January 2022. Children who have not yet had a vaccine can get their 1st dose during these vaccination sessions.

"School immunisation teams will visit your child's school to give the vaccine.

"As a parent or guardian you will get a letter or email with information about when the vaccine will be offered, and you'll be asked to give consent.

"If your child misses their COVID-19 vaccination, for any reason, they will be offered it again at a later date.