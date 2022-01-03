NHS data confirms 47 people died after testing positive for Covid in Yorkshire hospitals over Christmas period

A further 47 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in hospitals in Yorkshire over the Christmas period, NHS England data confirms.

The deaths occurred between December 25 and December 31.

The data is published by NHS England and contains information on the deaths of patients who have died in hospitals in England and either tested positive for Covid-19 or where no positive test result was received for Covid-19, but Covid-19 was mentioned on their death certificate.

All deaths are recorded against the date of death rather than the day the deaths were announced.

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

These are the figures pertaining to December 25 to 31, released by NHS England:

Airedale NHS Foundation Trust - 1

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - 1

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - 4

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust - 4

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - 9

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust - 2

Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - 2

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - 6

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust - 2

The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust - 1

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - 9

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - 1