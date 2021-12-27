Live updates as Boris Johnson briefed on Christmas Covid data and need for restrictions
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make a decision regarding restrictions today after being briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures.
In what was described as an internal Government meeting, Boris Johnson was scheduled on Monday to be talked through the latest data by chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser.
The latest UK infection data currently in the public domain dates back to Christmas Eve, when more than 122,000 people tested positive in the previous 24 hours, while hospital data on the Government dashboard has not been updated since December 20.
Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said he hoped the Prime Minister would be “very cautious before introducing further measures” as he pushed for people to be able to “make their own decisions” when it came to taking precautions against infection.
- Boris Johnson to be talked through the latest data by chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser
- Conservative MPs have urged caution in going beyond Plan B in England
- The comments come as curbs on hospitality and large events were brought in for those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- England is currently under the UK Government’s Plan B rulebook, with guidance to work from home, mask wearing in shops and other public settings, and Covid passes to gain entry to large events
Prime Minister ‘not expected’ to announce further restrictions
The Prime Minister is not expected to announce further restrictions to control the Omicron variant in England after being briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures.
It is understood that no announcement is expected to come out of the meeting, potentially leaving England at odds with other parts of the UK, where post-Christmas restrictions have been deployed.
Concern over NHS staff absences due to Covid
Dr Ian Higginson, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said the current number of staff absences in NHS emergency departments could “push us over the edge”.
He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “Our members, those who got back to us, were pretty emphatic that they are suffering significant staffing issues right now.
“We’re worried that something is going to have to give.
“When our members are reporting that 20-25% of available staff are off sick for various reasons, but we think Covid is the prime contributor at the moment, that really is a considerable amount.
“That will push us over the edge as regards to normal function and we will have to start thinking about focusing our efforts on what we can do for the most people and concentrating our efforts on those who are most in need of our services.”
Professor Alison Leary, chair of healthcare and workforce modelling at London Southbank University, said as much as 40% of the capital’s NHS workforce could be absent because of rising coronavirus infections under her “worst-case scenario” workings.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme, she said: “The NHS is in a fairly fragile state in terms of workforce anyway – that’s fairly well documented – and the increased absence rate due to Covid and Omicron in particular are putting a lot more strain on the system.
“Christmas Eve is the last data we have, there is more data due out today, but, essentially, London’s absence rate is up by about 30%, depending on the organisation.
“That’s not just people off sick with Covid but also people isolating because of positive tests. It is kind of going up every week. Normal sickness rate runs around 4-5% in the NHS, and we are looking more now at 8-9%.”
Asked whether that pattern was likely to be replicated elsewhere, the academic said there were similar signs in the North West of England and the Midlands was showing “increased rates of absence”.
Pressed on what was likely to happen over the coming weeks, Prof Leary added: “One of the scenarios we’ve modelled is around 40% of the workforce being off, absent in London. We’d hope that’s a worst-case scenario, but because we are already seeing an increase, I think it wouldn’t be unrealistic to expect that to go up significantly.”
‘Temporary’ lack of PCR test appointments in England due to high demand
There were no walk-in PCR tests available to book in England for a few hours on Monday due to “high demand”.
Appointments had been unavailable in every region of the country, although there were some in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
However, later on in the afternoon, bookings were available in every region, with the UK Health Security Agency saying the reduced availability was merely “temporary”.
A UKHSA spokesperson said: “Appointments for PCR tests are available but high demand can lead to temporarily reduced availability in some areas. More appointments are made available for people to book every afternoon.
“Testing is playing an integral role in keeping people safe and managing the spread of Covid-19.
“We are very grateful to everyone who is following the Government’s guidance and getting tested to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.
“Everyone with symptoms or who is directed to get a PCR test should continue to come forward to get a test delivered to their home or at a test site.”
A paramedic, named Ethan, from Southampton, said he had been “fuming” over initial fears he could miss work after waking up with Covid symptoms.
He said: “I’ve experienced symptoms overnight and into this morning of a new cough meeting the Covid guidelines for requiring a PCR test.
“I’ve tried this morning to book a test locally for which nothing whatsoever was available. I’ve had to book a testing kit with a estimated delivery of two days and unsure of how long it will take results to return back.
“I’m a NHS paramedic and I was due back into work tomorrow to work through into the New Year.
“My trust is already experiencing high staff sickness rates due to stress and other ailments and Covid-19 related illness, and I’m fearing that this delay in me getting results compared to the length of time it would take me to get a drive-through PCR done and the results from that will negatively affect my colleagues and the public.”
Other Twitter users said the lack of availability could affect travel plans, sports fixtures and business appointments.
Conservative MPs calling for a “wait-and-see” approach instead of imposing restrictions
Conservative MPs have urged caution in going beyond Plan B in England, with veteran Tory Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown calling for a “wait-and-see” approach to the impact of infections on hospital admissions.
Cotswolds MP Sir Geoffrey, asked whether he was concerned that England was “out of step” with the rest of the UK in terms of Omicron restrictions, was critical of the decisions taken by the devolved administrations.
The treasurer of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives told Times Radio: “I think the principalities are out of step with England.
“I think they have been overly cautious, I think they are doing more damage to their economies than they need to, I think they are doing more damage to people’s liberties than they need to.
“I just don’t think the evidence, unless the data coming out today looks very different, is there for any further measures.”
Schools will not be closed, sources say
It is understood school closures are not being considered for January.
A source close to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “The PM and Nadhim are fully committed to keeping schools open, and there’s a shared commitment across Government to do so.
“Education is a top priority and school closures are not something being considered.”
Restrictions imposed in other parts of the UK - but not England
New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.
From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.
A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.
Two metre social distancing is being required in public premises and offices, and nightclubs will close.
The rules, in force from 6am, are a revised version of alert level two.
In Scotland, large events will have one metre physical distancing and will be limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people outdoors.
A day later, up to three households can meet with a one metre distancing between groups at indoor and outdoor venues like bars, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms.
Table service is also needed at places where alcohol is served.
Northern Ireland is also bringing in restrictions on Boxing Day and December 27, with indoor standing events no longer permitted and nightclubs closing.
Socialising will be reduced to three households while up to six people can meet in pubs, bars and restaurants. Ten people will be allowed if they are from the same household. Only table service will be available.
A two metre social distancing rule will be in place in public premises and offices.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has yet to announce any further rules for England but indicated he will not hesitate to act after Christmas if required amid rising cases of the Omicron variant.
