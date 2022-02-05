Hundreds of thousands of people have been vaccinated since the NHS centre at Elland Road stadium opened its doors on February 8 last year.

And a Leeds councillor urged everyone who hasn't already been jabbed to get their vaccination as soon as possible to "protect themselves and others."

NHS staff, supported by staff from Leeds City Council and the third sector, along with hundreds of volunteers, have delivered more than 400,000 vaccinations in the Centenary Pavilion and then in a purpose-built facility at the home of Leeds United.

Staff at the Leeds Vaccination Centre at Elland Road as the site celebrates its first anniversary

That's a quarter of all jabs given across the city.

The centre is one of four 'mass-vaccination' clinics opened across West Yorkshire in early 2021 to offer thousands of appointments at convenient city locations.

The others are at Navigation Walk in Wakefield, John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield and Jacob’s Well in Bradford.

Another centre opened at Airedale General Hospital later in the year.

The senior responsible officer for the Leeds Vaccination Programme, Sam Prince, said: "The large-scale vaccination centres have been instrumental in the vaccine rollout and getting people across the region vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“The Elland Road centre has been a real #TeamLeeds effort.

"Thanks to the efforts of NHS staff and partners from across the city, hundreds of thousands of people in Leeds and millions across West Yorkshire have been protected against COVID-19, reducing their risk of being admitted to hospital or sadly dying.

“Unfortunately, our lives continue to be dominated by this awful virus, and I’d urge anyone who hasn’t had all or any of their jabs to come forward.

"Every vaccination makes a difference and you can book an appointment at a time and place to suit you or visit one of the many walk-in clinics on offer. As well as Elland Road, there are clinics across the city.”

Councillor Salma Arif, Executive Member for Public Health and Active Lifestyles for Leeds City Council, said: “One year on since Elland Road first opened its doors, more than 1.6 million vaccinations have been delivered in Leeds.

"That’s a great achievement and testament to the commitment and hard work of everyone involved in the vaccination programme across the NHS, the council, the third sector and volunteers who have been involved from day one.

“But we know we still have more to do. Colleagues across the city are working together to make it as easy as possible to get the vaccine.

"We’re urging everyone in Leeds to get their vaccination as soon as possible to help to protect both themselves and others. Covid can still affect anyone, young as well as old, so please don’t risk your health.”

Anyone needing a vaccination can book an appointment at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.

Details of local walk-in clinics are also available using the site finder on www.nhs.uk or by visiting www.leedsccg.nhs.uk/health/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/walk-in-clinics.