NHS England data shows Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 93 patients with Covid-19 as of Tuesday August 10.

The number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on that day was down from 102 the previous week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS England data details the number of coronavirus patients being treated at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust's sites across the city. Picture: James Hardisty

The number of beds occupied by people who had tested positive for Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 43.

Across England, there were 5,096 people in hospital with Covid as of August 10, with 782 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally increased by 72 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 66 per cent.

The figures also show that 101 new Covid patients were admitted into the care of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to August 8. This was up from 93 in the previous seven days.

It brings the total number of coronavirus patients admitted to the trust's hospitals since the pandemic began to 5,731. The highest number of admissions for a single day recorded to date was 52 patients on November 11 2020.

Figures for the number of patients discharged are not provided on a daily basis. However, the latest NHS England data shows a total of 370 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 were discharged from the trust's hospitals between April 7 and August 4 this year.