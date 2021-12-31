Leeds hospitals caring for 95 Covid patients as Omicron variant continues to spread

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 28 was up from 54 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 32 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 63.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 95 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Across England there were 9,546 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 758 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally increased by 56 per cent in the last four weeks, however the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by six per cent.

The figures also show that 79 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to December 26. This was up from 59 in the previous seven days.