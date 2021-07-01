Leeds areas where Covid infections rose in the third week of June as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches
The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on the 19 July.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 5:29 pm
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 87 out of 107 Leeds neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.
Leeds recorded 2,513 cases in the seven days to 25 June, a rate of 316.8 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 18 and 25 June.
