Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 87 out of 107 Leeds neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.

Leeds recorded 2,513 cases in the seven days to 25 June, a rate of 316.8 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 18 and 25 June.

1. Tingley East and East Ardsley 318.4 cases per 100,000 as of June 25 - up 600 per cent from June 18

2. Roundhay Park and Slaid Hill 434.6 cases per 100,000 as of June 25 - up 525 per cent from June 18

3. Tingley West and West Ardsley 281.1 cases per 100,000 as of June 25 - up 467 per cent from June 18

4. Seacroft North and Monkswood 280.3 cases per 100,000 as of June 25 - up 433 per cent from June 18