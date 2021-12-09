The new measures also included guidance on face masks and working from home as well as the 'Covid Pass' requirement.

Attendees of indoor spaces with capacity for 500 people or more, attendees of unseated outdoor venues with capacity for 4,000 people or more and venues with a capacity for 10,000 will all need to prove they have a Covid Pass to enter.

Some individuals are unable to be vaccinated and also, in some cases, tested for medical reasons.

This is how you can get a Covid Pass if you are allergic to the vaccine or cannot get it for health reasons.

How can I get a pass if I'm allergic to the vaccine?

You can apply for proof that you have a medical reason why you should not be vaccinated or why you should not be vaccinated and tested.

If you get this proof of medical exemption you’ll be able to use the NHS Covid Pass within England.

Until 24 December 2021, you can self-certify that you’re medically exempt if you work or volunteer in a care home.

From 25 December, if you’re unable to get vaccinated, you’ll have to use the NHS Covid Pass in the same way that people who are fully vaccinated use it.

You can apply for an exemption and receive a pass by calling the NHS Covid Pass service on 119 and asking for an NHS Covid Pass medical exemptions application form.A carer can apply on your behalf.

What are the possible reasons for exemption?

Examples that might be reasons for a medical exemption are:

People receiving end of life care where vaccination is not in the person’s best interests

People with learning disabilities or autistic individuals, or people with a combination of impairments where vaccination cannot be provided through reasonable adjustments

A person with severe allergies to all currently available vaccines

Those who have had an adverse reaction to the first dose (for example, myocarditis)

Other medical conditions could also allow you to get a medical exemption.

Short-term exemptions will also be available for those with short-term medical conditions and as an option that some pregnant women may choose to take.

What if I am pregnant?

Pregnant women can alternatively use MAT B1 certificates to show their Covid status, if they choose to use a medical exemption.

Pregnant women do not need to apply for a medical exemption NHS Covid Pass if they have a MAT B1 certificate.

For pregnant women the exemption will expire 16 weeks post-partum.

This will allow them to become fully vaccinated after birth.

The Royal College of Obstetricians, Royal College of Midwives and the UK Tetralogy Service consider Covid vaccination to be safe.

They recommend that pregnant women get vaccinated against Covid.