The new measures also included guidance on face masks and working from home as well as the 'Covid Pass' requirement.

During the Downing Street press conference yesterday the Prime Minister stated that the new Omicron variant cannot yet be assumed to be 'less severe than previous variants', and so harsher restrictions must be put in place to reduce the spread.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A steward checks a fans Covid-19 pass before the pre-season friendly match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

This is how you can get a Covid Pass for both domestic uses and international travel.

What is a Covid Pass?

A Covid Pass is proof of one of five things:

The receival of both doses of the vaccine, plus a booster if eligible

A negative PCR or lateral flow test result within 48 hours of attempted entry

A positive PCR test result to prove natural immunity (lasts up to 180 days)

Proof of participation in an NHS Covid vaccine trial

You are under the age of 18 and therefore do not need to show a Covid Pass

Proof of one of these five things will gain you entry to any indoor venue with a capacity for 500 people or more, any outdoor venue with a capacity for 4,000 people or more and any venue with over a 10,000 person capacity.

How can I get a Covid Pass if I am vaccinated?

You can get a digital NHS COVID Pass by downloading the NHS app.

On the app you are able to log in using either your NHS number or name, email, phone number and address - once you are logged in you can view your vaccination record and see your Covid Pass if you are double vaccinated.

How can I get the pass if I have a negative test result?

You can enter the results of both lateral flow and PCR tests on the GOV.UK website.

Any test results logged should register on the NHS app within a few hours.

The NHS app will then display your Covid Pass for 48 hours if it is a negative test result, before another test must be done to reactivate the NHS Pass.

How do I get the pass if I have had Covid recently?

If you had Covid recently you must have had a positive PCR test and registered the results to obtain a Covid Pass.

Similar to getting a negative result, the test results should appear on the NHS app rather quickly and allow you to display your Covid immunity after the 10 day isolation period.

The NHS app will then display your Covid Pass for 180 days, before your natural immunity runs out.

How do I use my Covid Pass to travel abroad?

You can show the vaccination records contained within your NHS Covid Pass as proof of your Covid status when travelling abroad.

You will also need to follow additional rules when travelling abroad:

You should register with the NHS App before booking international travel

You should check that your first name and your surname on your passport match how they are displayed by your NHS Covid Pass at least 2 weeks before you travel - if the names are different, contact your GP practice to have your details updated

If you have not been fully vaccinated, you should continue to follow the entry requirements of the country you are travelling to, such as proof of a negative COVID-19 test on arrival - you should carefully research the requirements of your destination country before travelling