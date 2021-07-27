The infection rate has been rising in Leeds over the last few weeks, but the latest Government figures show a slight drop in cases.

Leeds recorded a rate of 580.6 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to July 21 - down 3.1 per cent from the previous week.

Here we reveal the Leeds areas with the lowest infection rates in the city.

The figures for the seven days to July 21 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Harehills South Harehills South recorded 14 new cases in the week to July 21 - an infection rate of 163.2. It's down 65% from the previous week.

2. Leeds City Centre Leeds City Centre recorded 35 new cases in the week to July 21 - an infection rate of 257.4. It's down 32.7% from the previous week.

3. Harehills North Harehills North recorded 21 new cases in the week to July 21 - an infection rate of 267.1. It's down 48.8% from the previous week.

4. Primley Park & Wigton Moor Primley Park & Wigton Moor recorded 23 new cases in the week to July 21 - an infection rate of 304. It's down 20.7% from the previous week.