Here are the Leeds areas with the lowest Covid infection rates as cases start falling
Many Covid restrictions have now been lifted in England.
The infection rate has been rising in Leeds over the last few weeks, but the latest Government figures show a slight drop in cases.
Leeds recorded a rate of 580.6 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to July 21 - down 3.1 per cent from the previous week.
Here we reveal the Leeds areas with the lowest infection rates in the city.
The figures for the seven days to July 21 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Images are for illustrative purposes only.