"Have your booster": Leeds council leader issues vaccination call amid Omicron variant concerns

Coun James Lewis issued the call as part of a Covid-19 update provided in the council's newsletter.

"The best thing we can all do is get vaccinated and have your booster when invited." he said "This is the most effective way of protecting yourself, your family and your friends."

It comes just a day after the Government's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty urged Brits to prioritise what matters as the country is hit with a fresh wave of infections.

The UK is currently recording recorded totals of daily infections as the country struggles to get to grips with the fast spreading Omicron variant.

Coun Lewis wrote: "Unfortunately, recent news has focused on the new Omicron variant of Covid, and the anticipated rapid rise in infections. Covid will continue to be a feature of our lives for some time to come so we need to continue to manage the risk to ourselves and others.

"Although the current position is not the one we were hoping for, particularly at this time of year, we will get through this if we keep working together as a city."

Leeds recently marked the first anniversary of the city's first Covid-19 jab and Coun Lewis hopes that citizens will continue to come forward to receive the jab as well as the all important booster.

"Please continue to follow the guidance to keep yourself and others safe." he wrote "Get tested, and self-isolate if you are required to. Make sure you wear your mask and if you’re indoors try to keep the room well ventilated."

Included as part of the remarks was a five step guide to enjoying a safe Christmas:

Test before you go out – find out where to get a free LFT pack.

Get jabbed – first, second or booster - it's never too late to start your Covid-19 vaccination course.

Don’t forget your mask.

Grab the app – don’t forget your vaccine pass if you are attending a large venue or event.

Got friends and family visiting? Opening a window for just 10 mins an hour can help stop the spread.

Coun Lewis finished by wishing the people of Leeds a happy and healthy Christmas and New Year.

"The New Year brings in new opportunities, and we have much to look forward to, so let us all look forward to a better 2022." he added.