Daily Covid-19 cases break 100,000 for the first time as Omicron variant continues to spread

A further 106,122 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday, the Government said, the first time daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.

By Alex Grant
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 4:46 pm

The Government said a further 140 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile a total of 51,577,782 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by December 21, Government figures show. This is a rise of 39,955 on the previous day.

The Government said a further 140 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Some 47,156,899 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 54,085.

A combined total of 30,844,888 booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 968,665.

Separate figures from NHS England show that 2,036 people were in hospital in London with Covid-19 as of December 22. This is the highest number since February 27 and is up 48 per cent from a week earlier.

During the second wave of coronavirus, the number peaked at 7,917 on January 18.

Across England, 7,080 patients were in hospital with Covid-19 on December 22 - the highest number since November 4 and up 11 per cent week-on-week.

The second-wave peak for England was 34,336 on January 18.

