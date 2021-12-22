Daily Covid-19 cases break 100,000 for the first time as Omicron variant continues to spread

The Government said a further 140 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile a total of 51,577,782 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by December 21, Government figures show. This is a rise of 39,955 on the previous day.

Some 47,156,899 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 54,085.

A combined total of 30,844,888 booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 968,665.

Separate figures from NHS England show that 2,036 people were in hospital in London with Covid-19 as of December 22. This is the highest number since February 27 and is up 48 per cent from a week earlier.

During the second wave of coronavirus, the number peaked at 7,917 on January 18.

Across England, 7,080 patients were in hospital with Covid-19 on December 22 - the highest number since November 4 and up 11 per cent week-on-week.

The second-wave peak for England was 34,336 on January 18.