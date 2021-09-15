England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said the UK has had one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 vaccination programmes.

Vaccines have averted 24 million cases and saved an estimated 112,000 lives, he told a Downing Street press conference.

Covid infection rates have surged across England since children returned to the classroom.

Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates increased by 13 per cent between August 31 and September 7.

As of September 12, 81 per cent of people aged over 16 had received two doses of a vaccine, according to Public Health England.

However, there are areas of Leeds where a far smaller proportion of the population had had both jabs.

Here are the neighbourhoods with the fewest over-16s fully vaccinated.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Harehills South In Harehills South, 2,143 people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 27.18% of the population aged over 16. Photo Sales

2. University & Little Woodhouse In University & Little Woodhouse, 4,418 people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 29.79% of the population aged over 16. Photo Sales

3. Leeds City Centre In Leeds City Centre, 4,361 people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 32.20% of the population aged over 16. Photo Sales

4. Woodhouse & Little London In Woodhouse & Little London, 5,699 people had been given both their jabs as of September 12, 33.46% of the population aged over 16. Photo Sales