There were 2,786 new cases recorded in the seven days to September 11, the latest figures from the Government.

That's an infection rate of 348.8 - down 8.2 per cent from the previous week.

And some Leeds neighbourhoods have much lower rates than the city's average. Here we reveal the Leeds areas with the lowest infection rates.

The figures for the seven days to September 11 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

1. Lincoln Green & St James Lincoln Green & St James recorded four new cases, that's a rate of 41.8. It's down 71.4% from the previous week.

2. Leeds City Centre Leeds City Centre recorded seven new cases, that's a rate of 48.5. It's down 53.3% from the previous week.

3. University & Little Woodhouse University & Little Woodhouse recorded 12 new cases, that's a rate of 102.8. It's down 33.3% from the previous week.

4. Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff recorded 18 new cases, that's a rate of 131.2. It's down 18.2% from the previous week.