The Prime Minister said “tens of thousands” of volunteers were needed as the vaccination programme is ramped up to an unprecedented pace of delivery.

They range from stewards to organise and manage the queues to trained vaccinators to administer the jabs.

It follows the announcement on Sunday that every eligible adult in England is to be offered a top-up injection by the end of December, a month earlier than previously planned, while resources are being made available to the devolved nations to speed up delivery.

Three Omicron cases have so far been confirmed in Leeds, as well as a further six suspected cases - but the real number is likely to be far higher, as testing for Omicron is a lengthy process.

There were a total of 2,613 new Covid cases in the city in the seven days to December 8, the latest available Government figures.

That's an infection rate of 327.1 new cases per 100,000 people, up 0.9 per cent from the previous seven days.

Here, we reveal the Leeds areas with the lowest rates in the seven days to December 8. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Harehills South Harehills South recorded five new cases, that's an infection rate of 56.8. It's down 37.5% from the previous week.

2. Harehills North Harehills North recorded five new cases, that's an infection rate of 62.9. It's down 50% from the previous week.

3. Lincoln Green & St James Lincoln Green & St James recorded 10 new cases, that's an infection rate of 104.4. It's up 11.1% from the previous week.

4. University & Little Woodhouse University & Little Woodhouse recorded 14 new cases, that's an infection rate of 120. It's up 100% from the previous week.