There were 3,158 new cases recorded in the seven days to September 7, the latest figures from the Government.

That's an infection rate of 395.3 - up 17.1 per cent from the previous week.

And some Leeds neighbourhoods have much higher rates than the city's average. Here we reveal the Leeds areas with the highest infection rates.

The figures for the seven days to September 7 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

1. Halton Moor Halton Moor recorded 49 cases, that's an infection rate of 745.8. It's up 133.3% from the previous week.

2. Pudsey South West Pudsey South West recorded 63 cases, that's an infection rate of 723.9. It's up 57.5% from the previous week.

3. Tingley East & East Ardsley Tingley East & East Ardsley recorded 46 cases, that's an infection rate of 697.4. It's up 109.1% from the previous week. (Photo: Google)

4. Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes recorded 35 cases, that's an infection rate of 654.7. It's up 40% from the previous week.