There were 3,158 new cases recorded in the seven days to September 7, the latest figures from the Government.
That's an infection rate of 395.3 - up 17.1 per cent from the previous week.
And some Leeds neighbourhoods have much higher rates than the city's average. Here we reveal the Leeds areas with the highest infection rates.
The figures for the seven days to September 7 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Images are for illustrative purposes only.