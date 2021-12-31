People queue to enter the Leeds Vaccination Centre at Elland Road

Covid in Leeds: The Leeds areas with the fastest rising Covid rates as city's positivity rate hits record high

One in four people in Leeds who took PCR tests in the run up to Christmas turned out to have Covid, putting the city’s positivity rate at its highest level on record.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 31st December 2021, 4:45 pm

The latest UK Covid dashboard figures show 24.1 per cent of people who took a PCR test in the week to December 24 got a positive result.

The city’s positivity rate is the highest since comparable records began and is up from 21.8 per cent - the previous high - from the day before.

With the emergence of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, the positivity rate has climbed sharply since the start of December, when it was 8.6 per cent in Leeds.

Covid cases in many areas of Leeds are on the rise, with infection rates spiking.

Here, we reveal which Leeds neighbourhoods have seen the biggest increase in infection rates in the seven days to December 25, compared to the previous week.

The infection rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Belle Isle South

Belle Isle South recorded an infection rate of 921.7 in the seven days to December 25. That’s up 430% from the previous week, when the rate was 173.9.

2. Farnley West & Gamble Hill

Farnley West & Gamble Hill recorded an infection rate of 1,018.8. That’s up 275% from the previous week, when the rate was 271.7.

3. Morley East

Morley East recorded an infection rate of 1,350.7. That’s up 197.4% from the previous week, when the rate was 454.2.

4. Lincoln Green & St James

Lincoln Green & St James recorded an infection rate of 678.8. That’s up 182.6% from the previous week, when the rate was 240.2.

