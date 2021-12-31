The latest UK Covid dashboard figures show 24.1 per cent of people who took a PCR test in the week to December 24 got a positive result.

The city’s positivity rate is the highest since comparable records began and is up from 21.8 per cent - the previous high - from the day before.

With the emergence of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, the positivity rate has climbed sharply since the start of December, when it was 8.6 per cent in Leeds.

Covid cases in many areas of Leeds are on the rise, with infection rates spiking.

Here, we reveal which Leeds neighbourhoods have seen the biggest increase in infection rates in the seven days to December 25, compared to the previous week.

The infection rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Belle Isle South Belle Isle South recorded an infection rate of 921.7 in the seven days to December 25. That’s up 430% from the previous week, when the rate was 173.9. Photo Sales

2. Farnley West & Gamble Hill Farnley West & Gamble Hill recorded an infection rate of 1,018.8. That’s up 275% from the previous week, when the rate was 271.7. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Morley East Morley East recorded an infection rate of 1,350.7. That’s up 197.4% from the previous week, when the rate was 454.2. Photo Sales

4. Lincoln Green & St James Lincoln Green & St James recorded an infection rate of 678.8. That’s up 182.6% from the previous week, when the rate was 240.2. Photo Sales