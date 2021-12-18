NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 14 was up from 55 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 20 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 75.

There were seven patients on mechanical ventilators, as of Tuesday.

Across England there were 6,434 people in hospital with Covid as of December 14, with 795 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by three per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by one.

The figures also show that 55 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to December 12. This was up from 52 in the previous seven days.

The UK can expect several more weeks where Covid cases hit a record high, England’s chief medical officer has warned, as Omicron continues its exponential rise across the country.

Professor Chris Whitty told a Downing Street briefing there were “two epidemics on top of one another” as the UK recorded 78,610 new cases of coronavirus, including cases of the new variant.

He said: “I’m afraid we have to be realistic that records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks as the rates continue to go up.

“What we’ve got is two epidemics on top of one another – an existing Delta epidemic, roughly flat, and a very rapidly growing Omicron epidemic on top of it.”

Prof Whitty said the Government had to choose between “really unpalatable options”, adding that there was no clear data yet on severe disease and deaths from Omicron with two jabs, and what the picture was for those who have had boosters.

He said: “I think what most people are doing – and I think this seems very sensible – is prioritising the social interactions that mean a lot to them and, to prioritise those ones, de-prioritising ones that mean much less to them.”

He said he “strongly encouraged” that people take lateral flow tests before meeting up and ensuring there was good ventilation.