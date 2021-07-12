Boris Johnson has confirmed that Step Four of the Government's road map out of lockdown will go ahead as planned next Monday.

Nightclubs will be encouraged to use vaccine passports for entry, while face masks will be ‘expected and recommended’ on public transport.

It comes as case rates continue to rise across most of the country, including in Leeds

Leeds recorded 4,328 new cases in the seven days to July 7, a rate of 545.7 per 100,000 people. It's up 28.9 per cent from the previous week.

As the country prepares to lift restrictions, we reveal which Leeds neighbourhoods recorded the highest infection rate between July 1 and July 7, the latest available figures.

1. Seacroft South Seacroft South recorded 58 new cases in the seven days to July 7, that’s a rate of 1,043.5. It’s up 190% from the previous week. Buy photo

2. Kirkstall Kirkstall recorded 67 new cases in the seven days to July 7, that’s a rate of 980.2. It’s up 52.3% from the previous week. Buy photo

3. Roundhay West Roundhay West recorded 57 new cases in the seven days to July 7, that’s a rate of 959.8. It’s up 185% from the previous week. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. New Farnley & Lower Wortley New Farnley & Lower Wortley recorded 64 new cases in the seven days to July 7, that’s a rate of 913.8. It’s up 128.6% from the previous week. Photo: Google Buy photo