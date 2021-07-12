Covid in Leeds: Here are the Leeds areas with the highest infection rates as Boris Johnson confirms July 19 reopening
The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on July 19.
Boris Johnson has confirmed that Step Four of the Government's road map out of lockdown will go ahead as planned next Monday.
Nightclubs will be encouraged to use vaccine passports for entry, while face masks will be ‘expected and recommended’ on public transport.
It comes as case rates continue to rise across most of the country, including in Leeds
Leeds recorded 4,328 new cases in the seven days to July 7, a rate of 545.7 per 100,000 people. It's up 28.9 per cent from the previous week.
As the country prepares to lift restrictions, we reveal which Leeds neighbourhoods recorded the highest infection rate between July 1 and July 7, the latest available figures.
