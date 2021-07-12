Here are the Leeds areas with the highest infection rates (Photo: Gov.UK)

Covid in Leeds: Here are the Leeds areas with the highest infection rates as Boris Johnson confirms July 19 reopening

The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on July 19.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 12th July 2021, 5:48 pm
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 5:50 pm

Boris Johnson has confirmed that Step Four of the Government's road map out of lockdown will go ahead as planned next Monday.

Nightclubs will be encouraged to use vaccine passports for entry, while face masks will be ‘expected and recommended’ on public transport.

It comes as case rates continue to rise across most of the country, including in Leeds

Leeds recorded 4,328 new cases in the seven days to July 7, a rate of 545.7 per 100,000 people. It's up 28.9 per cent from the previous week.

As the country prepares to lift restrictions, we reveal which Leeds neighbourhoods recorded the highest infection rate between July 1 and July 7, the latest available figures.

All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Seacroft South

Seacroft South recorded 58 new cases in the seven days to July 7, that’s a rate of 1,043.5. It’s up 190% from the previous week.

Buy photo

2. Kirkstall

Kirkstall recorded 67 new cases in the seven days to July 7, that’s a rate of 980.2. It’s up 52.3% from the previous week.

Buy photo

3. Roundhay West

Roundhay West recorded 57 new cases in the seven days to July 7, that’s a rate of 959.8. It’s up 185% from the previous week.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. New Farnley & Lower Wortley

New Farnley & Lower Wortley recorded 64 new cases in the seven days to July 7, that’s a rate of 913.8. It’s up 128.6% from the previous week.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
LeedsBoris JohnsonEnglandGovernment
Next Page
Page 1 of 3