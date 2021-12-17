With Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of an imminent “tidal wave” of Omicron cases, areas which are hotspots for the variant are already seeing some of the country’s highest overall infection rates.

Across the UK, there were 344,857 positive test results in the week to December 9, up seven per cent from the week before. South Northamptonshire recorded the UK’s highest case rate, with 895 cases per 100,000 people.

Yorkshire and Humber has the lowest rate, with 358 cases per 100,000.

And infection rates vary across Leeds. At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 9.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Leeds which have seen the biggest fall in case rates in the last week. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Pudsey South West Pudsey South West had 297.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 49% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Meanwood Meanwood had 134.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 47.1% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Gledhow Gledhow had 290.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 46.9% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes Scarcroft, Shadwell & Scholes had 581.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 43.6% from the week before. Photo Sales