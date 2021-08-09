Here are the Leeds areas with the lowest infection rates (Photo: Gov.uk)

Covid in Leeds: Here are the areas with the lowest infection rates in the city

The latest Government figures show that coronavirus cases are rising across Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:41 pm
Updated Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:42 pm

The city recorded an infection rate of 385.8 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to August 3 - up 2.4 per cent from the previous week.

But some Leeds neighbourhoods have much lower rates than the city's average. Here we reveal the areas with the lowest infection rates.

The figures for the seven days to August 3 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Collingham, Rigton & Harewood

Collingham, Rigton & Harewood recorded 12 new cases, a rate of 160. It’s down 25% from the previous week.

Buy photo

2. Gipton South & Killingbeck Park

Gipton South & Killingbeck Park recorded 12 new cases, a rate of 165. It’s down 36.8% from the previous week.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. Wetherby East & Thorp Arch

Wetherby East & Thorp Arch recorded 13 new cases, a rate of 184.9. It’s down 23.5% from the previous week.

Buy photo

4. University & Little Woodhouse

University & Little Woodhouse recorded 22 new cases, a rate of 191.8. It’s down 31.2% from the previous week.

Buy photo
LeedsGovernment
Next Page
Page 1 of 3