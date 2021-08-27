Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London and former member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has predicted a “large wave” in Autumn after pupils begin mixing in schools.

Much of Leeds is seeing a decrease in infection, however.

Analysis by NationalWorld’s data team shows Covid cases fell in 63 out of the city’s 107 neighbourhoods in the week to 20 August.

But no neighbourhoods saw fewer than three cases in the latest week.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.

Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases fell the most in the seven days to 7 August.

1. Lawnswood Lawnswood & Ireland Wood, in Leeds, has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 58.13 per cent, from 691.8 per 100,000 to 289.6 per 100,000.

2. Burmantofts Burmantofts, in Leeds, has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 55.10 per cent, from 588.9 per 100,000 to 264.4 per 100,000.

3. Morley Bruntcliffe & Woodkirk Morley Bruntcliffe & Woodkirk, in Leeds, has has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 52.63 per cent, from 502.8 per 100,000 to 238.2 per 100,000.

4. Guiseley North & West Guiseley North & West, in Leeds, has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 50.01 per cent, from 406.1 per 100,000 to 203 per 100,000.