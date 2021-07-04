How does your area compare?

Covid cases in Yorkshire: The weekly infection rate of every area as Leeds is hotspot and cases rise

This is the weekly Covid-19 infection rate of every local authority area in Yorkshire.

By Immy Share
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 11:45 am

The figures for the seven days to June 27 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Data for the most recent days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases. Of the 315 local areas in England, 306 (97 per cent) have seen a rise in case rates, eight (three per cent) have recorded a fall and one is unchanged. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Leeds

Leeds had a rate of 354.4 (2,811 cases) in the seven days to June 27, up from 238.9 (1,895 cases) the previous week.

Buy photo

2. York

York had a rate of 326.2 (687 cases) in the seven days to June 27, up from 145.3 (306 cases) the previous week.

Buy photo

3. Wakefield

Wakefield had a rate of 298.3 (1,039 cases) in the seven days to June 27, up from 118.0 (411 cases) the previous week. (photo: SWNS)

Buy photo

4. Bradford

Bradford had a rate of 214.5 (1,158 cases) in the seven days to June 27, up from 148.8 (803 cases) the previous week.

Buy photo
YorkshireLeedsGovernmentData
Next Page
Page 1 of 5