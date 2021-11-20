Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 324 (86 per cent) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 52 (14 per cent) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.
Here we reveal the infection rate of every local authority are in Yorkshire, ranked from highest to lowest.
Of the 17 local authority areas, 15 saw a rise in cases, while Craven and Calderdale were the only areas where cases fell.
The figures for the seven days to November 15 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Images are for illustrative purposes only.