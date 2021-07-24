Covid cases in Yorkshire: The areas with the highest weekly infection rates as restrictions are lifted
Nightclubs are open, workers no longer have to work from home and mask wearing is now a personal choice – many Covid restrictions have now been lifted in England.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 4:45 pm
But cases of coronavirus are on the rise across the country.
Here we reveal the Yorkshire areas with the highest infection rates in the region, with one town recording a rate almost double the national average.
The figures for the seven days to July 19 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Images are for illustrative purposes only.
Page 1 of 4