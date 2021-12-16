Long queues at the Leeds Covid Vaccination Centre on Bobby Collins Way next to Elland Road on Monday December 13. PIC: James Hardisty

Dr Nikki Kanani, director of primary care at NHS England, offered the advice during a press conference in Downing Street on Wednesday night amid surging cases of the Omicron Covid variant.

“And to that point, if you’re a role model in society, please get your vaccine because actually it’s dependent on all of us to show the way right now and to make decisions that help to protect society.”

Downing Street earlier announced mass vaccination centres would open at Wembley Stadium and at Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea FC, within days.

Boris Johnson said: “Let’s slow down Omicron’s spread and at the same time let’s reduce the harm Omicron can do to us by building up our vaccine defences. We’re jabbing in hospitals, we’re jabbing in surgeries, we’re jabbing in pharmacies and in pop-up centres.

“We’re jabbing in shopping centres and on high streets, in football stadiums, with mass events planned at Stamford Bridge and Wembley this weekend, and daily ‘jabathons’ at Elland Road in Leeds.

“We are throwing everything at it and, wherever you are, we’ll be there with a jab for you. So please, get boosted now.”

