The vaccination centre at Elland Road remains one of the busiest in the city. Picture: James Hardisty.

Covid-19 in Leeds: Photos as queues form outside Elland Road as public wait for booster jab

Queues have been forming outside the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Leeds United's Elland Road stadium today as members of the public waited to get their booster jabs.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:45 pm

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the UK public to get their booster jabs this Christmas to reduce the threat of the new Omicron variant.

1.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called an all over 18s to come forward for the booster jab. Picture: James Hardisty.

2.

The Government and local council hope that footfall at vaccination sites will continue to grow in the build up to the festive period. Picture: James Hardisty.

3.

Last Thursday, December 9, marked the first anniversary of Leeds' first Covid jab. Picture: James Hardisty.

4.

Venue staff were on hand to keep the queuing public informed with many choosing to wear a mask. Picture: James Hardisty.

