Callers rang 999 to ask about shop opening hours after lockdown announcement

West Yorkshire Police contact management centre said callers had asked what time a supermarket opened and whether the force could deliver fuel following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement.

Staff at the centre have tweeted about a number of non-urgent calls made to the emergency number during the coronavirus outbreak.

Using the phrase #Not999, the account reveals calls over the last 10 days about over-priced toilet roll and restrictions on buying noodles.

West Yorkshire Police has asked people to not call 999 unless it is an emergency.

The force previously urged the public to "think carefully" before calling 999 to ensure those with a genuine emergency could quickly get help.

On Monday night, the force tweeted: "We will not bring you some petrol to your house. #Not999."

And, at 5.37am on Tuesday, the account issued a tweet, which said: "Just had a 999 call asking what time @asda is opening...this genuinely happened. #Not999."

Other posts made in recent weeks include: "Do not ring 999 to tell us a shop won't let you buy 12 packets of noodles. This is really a waste of our time and not an appropriate use of the emergency line. There is a reason why you can only buy a certain amount of items. #Not999."

And, on March 15, the force tweeted: "Wanting to report toilet roll being sold at double its value is definitely #Not999."

Chief Constable John Robins said: "The public can be reassured that we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure their safety."