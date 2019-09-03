Cancer patients can get extra support at St James’ Hospital in Leeds

Lymphoma patients in Leeds and the surrounding areas can now get access to extra support.

Lymphoma Action, the only charity in the UK dedicated to this particular type of blood cancer, is running a lymphoma support group at The Robert Ogden Macmillan Information Centre, St James Hospital, Leeds, on the last Monday of most months.

Hosted by Karen Bonell from Lymphoma Action, the support group is open to anyone affected by a diagnosis of lymphoma or CLL (chronic lymphocytic leukaemia). Friends, family members and colleagues of people with blood cancer are all welcome.

Karen, Lymphoma Action’s regional development manager, said: “I’m so pleased that we have this support group in Leeds.

“Many people say to us they felt isolated by their diagnosis and that their lymphoma support group is a lifeline.

“As well as meeting others with similar experiences, it’s a chance to hear from informative speakers and join interesting discussions – all in a safe, supportive and welcoming environment.”

The next group meeting will be on Monday, September 30 from 11am to 12.30pm.

Anyone who is interested in attending, can call Karen on 07710 393891 for an informal chat or just turn up on the day.

Lymphoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, after breast, lung, colon and prostate cancers.

For more information about living with lymphoma and to access the charity’s support groups and other services, visit www.lymphoma-action.org.uk.