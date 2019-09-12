Cancer patients' bucket list wishes to be fulfilled in memory of 'inspirational' Leeds pub manager

More ovarian cancer patients' bucket list wishes are set to be fulfilled thanks to a new charity set up in memory of Vicki Aldwin.

A crowdfunding bucket list appeal was launched by 32-year-old Vicki's friends last August after her terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis.

Vicki Aldwin

It raised more than £12,000 and Vicki, of Oakwood, was able to fulfil bucket list wishes including learning taxidermy, visiting Berlin and going on a trip Disneyland Paris.

After Vicki's death in St Gemma's Hospice on January 21, her best friend Katy Winship pledged to set up charity in her memory.

now Katy , 33, of Woodlesford, is set to officially launch the charity called Lemonade.

The new charity will make bucket list wishes come true for terminal ovarian cancer patients aged aged under 50 in West Yorkshire.

Vicki Aldwin (right) pictured with family on a trip to Disneyland Paris, one of her bucket list wishes.

It also aims to raise awareness of ovarian cancer symptoms and raise money for ovarian cancer patients and charity operations.

Katy said: "We are so called because we made lemonade from the lemons that our friend was given. Now we want to make lemonade for other women.

"Vicki’s attitude throughout her whole diagnosis was inspirational, so this just seemed a fitting thing to do.

"When I was sat there holding her hand in the hospice, we both felt that the situation was so unfair - she seemed too young to be dying from ovarian cancer and we agreed her death could have been prevented or delayed if it was caught earlier. If only she had known sooner that her symptoms were classic signs of ovarian cancer.

Vicki Aldwin pictured with taxidermist Chris Elliott

"There and then I vowed to not rest until we had spread the word about the terrible disease and made her death make a difference.

"I saw what we had done with the bucket list campaign and I had faith that we could make people take notice."

Vicki was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma of the ovary in October, 2017.

She was in remission until August 2018, when doctors at St James’s Hospital said the cancer had returned and her condition was terminal.

Her friends then launched a bucket list crowdfunding appeal.

It enabled Vicki to fulfil a string of last wishes including learning taxidermy, visiting Berlin and going on a trip Disneyland Paris.

Cash raised after Vicki's death was donated to St Gemma’s Hospice, where Vicki spent her final days.

Hundreds of people attended Vicki’s funeral at Lawnswood Cemetery before a wake was held at The Mustard Pot pub, in Chapel Allerton, where Vicki worked as assistant manager.

A retro Sunday funday launch event for the Lemonade charity will be held at the Mustard Pot from 12pm to 5pm on Sunday September 22.

The event will include vintage stalls a disco and tombola.

The new charity Lemonade is appealing for donations of raffle items and is urging people who could donate their skills or time to get in touch.

For more information and for details of ovarian cancer symptoms, go to to www.we-are-lemonade.co.uk/

Follow Lemonade on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lemonadecharity/