Call for city's businesses to support Leeds Hospitals Charity's 'Sparkle' Christmas campaign

With 100 days to go until Christmas, Leeds Hospitals Charity is once again calling on businesses to sponsor a star for its ‘Sparkle’ campaign which it hopes will raise vital cash to help NHS staff, patients and families in hospital over the festive period.

The charity first launched the initiative last year, asking firms to support their local NHS hospitals during what had been an extremely difficult year - and 20 businesses managed to raise a phenomenal £30,000 through their stars which lit up the Brotherton Wing at Leeds General Infirmary.

This year, it is hoped businesses will light up stars at both Leeds General Infirmary and St James’ Hospital, with a special switch-on event planned for Tuesday November 30.

The stars will help light up the sky and spread Christmas cheer to patients, their families and NHS staff at Leeds hospitals.

Stars range from 80cm up to 350cm in diameter - all set to light up the Leeds skies around the hospitals and help spread some much-needed festive cheer.

Esther Wakeman, CEO of Leeds Hospitals Charity says: “We rely on support from local businesses to help us spread festive cheer to thousands of people at Leeds Teaching Hospitals over the Christmas period.

“The money raised through our Sparkle campaign will support many selfless NHS heroes who are working away from their families during the festive period to care for our loved ones in hospital.”

Leeds Hospitals Charity raises funds for the city’s hospitals for equipment, services, education and research - helping staff to deliver the best care for over a million patients and their families each year.

Leeds Hospitals Charity's 'Sparkle' Christmas campaign lit up the Brotherton Wing in 2020.

By working with local communities, schools and businesses across Leeds, the charity manages to provide £5m in additional funding each year to Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Any businesses who would like to help make a difference and sponsor one of the stars, can visit www.leedshospitalscharity.org.uk/sparkle or phone the team on 0113 539 7020 or email [email protected]