Breast cancer screening in Leeds: private and NHS clinics near me, and how it works
This month marks Breast Cancer Awareness month- here is where you can get screened locally.
The NHS routinely invites women between the ages of 50 to 70 years old every 3 years to undergo a mammogram (X-ray) designed to detect cancers that are too small to see or feel.
Breast screening is estimated to save 1,300 lives across England each year, but just 69 per cent of women offered a screening nationally in 2019-20 took up the offer.
As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month the NHS is encouraging women in the outlined age bracket to go for a mammogram at their local centre.
Symptoms to look out for include: a new lump on or near the breast, a change in breast size, discharge from the nipple, a rash around the nipple and scaly skin.
Here are the local centres available to attend for free as part of the NHS' screenings.
Leeds Wakefield Breast Screening Service
This service provides screening facilities for over 150,000 women in the districts of Leeds, Wakefield and Pontefract.
Based at Seacroft Hospital, screening facilities are provided at four static sites:
St James University Hospital, Wharfedale General Hospital, King Street Medical Centre and Junction 32.
There are also two mobile mammography units which are sited throughout the area.
Invitations are sent out for free mammograms every three years if between 50 and 70 years old, although with the new age extension trial ladies between 47-73 may be invited also.
There are also private clinics that offer mammograms if under the outlined age by the NHS- these are listed below.
Be aware that these are not free and can costs upwards of £300 privately.
Nuffield Health
2 Leighton St, Leeds LS1 3EB
Spire Leeds Hospital
Jackson Ave, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 1NT
The Private Clinic
45 Park Square N, Leeds LS1 2NP
Bupa
Trafalgar House, 29 Park Pl, Leeds LS1 2SP
