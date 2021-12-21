Booster jabs hit record level in Leeds and West Yorkshire with more than 66,000 in one week

Additional appointments have been made available at all centres and hours extended, with staff at community vaccination centres, pharmacies and local GP services working tirelessly to get people protected as quickly as possible.

The number of jabs delivered across West Yorkshire rose dramatically throughout the week.

Vaccination Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Just 24 hours after the call to increase appointments, vaccinations were up by over 50% and by the weekend had almost doubled when compared with the same days the previous week.

Sam Prince, Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in Leeds, said she could not praise staff highly enough for all they’d done to ramp up the vaccination effort.

She said: “The response from both our vaccination teams and people in Leeds has been brilliant.

"It’s fantastic that so many people are coming forward for their boosters, and we’re continuing to work flat out this week to get as many people jabbed before Christmas as possible.

“There are still some appointments available this week and we will be offering a range of bookable and walk-in appointments between Christmas and New Year so we are urging everyone to get their jab as soon as they are eligible.

"Boosters can now be given three months after your second dose so make sure you get yours as soon as possible as we know this is vital to protect people against the Omicron variant.”

People can book their vacations using the National Booking Service, either online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.