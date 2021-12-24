The rollout will carry on on Monday, following Christmas Eve appointments, with around 200,000 appointments for a third dose still available across the country over the festive period.

The health service said its "jingle jab" campaign will see NHS staff and volunteers administer doses at scores of local vaccination sites including town halls and local pharmacies.

NHS England advised booking in advance but said there will be options available for people without appointments across the country.

People will be able to get a Covid booster vaccine in Leeds across the Christmas period, NHS England has announced as part of increased efforts to top-up protection against the Omicron variant.

Some of the sites available in Leeds over the Christmas period include Cottingley, Harehills, Alwoodley, Seacroft and Elland Road.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid vaccination programme, said: "We've seen record after record broken in the run-up to the festive season and I want to thank every NHS staff member and volunteer whose goodwill and determination to protect their communities will keep the booster rollout going this Christmas weekend.