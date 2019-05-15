Boost for Leeds Cancer Centre after appeal raises £2.4m for radiotherapy scanner

Have your say

Cancer treatment will be improved for thousands of patients in the region after a fundraising appeal for a new scanner reached its £2.4m target.

Leeds Cancer Centre, which treats more than 7,000 patients a year, will get a new magnetic resonance simulator (MR Sim) machine after the city’s hospital charity appealed for funds.

The equipment will provide high-resolution scans to boost the effectiveness of radiotherapy and minimise damage to healthy cells during cancer treatment.

Leeds Cares launched a fundrasiing appeal in 2017 to buy the machine for the centre, part of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Linda Pollard, the trust’s chairwoman, said: “At Leeds Cancer Centre we are proud to deliver some of the most advanced treatment and care for patients with cancer anywhere in the world.

“The introduction of this new MR Sim will help our teams to continue developing quicker and more effective ways of treating our patients.”

The fundraising target was reached after Bradford-based Sovereign Health Care donated £250,000 to the Leeds Cares MR Sim Appeal.

Sovereign Health Care chief executive Russ Piper said: “I first learned about the MR Sim Appeal last November.

“It was clear this technology would be transformational for patients needing radiotherapy treatment across Yorkshire and the type of appeal Sovereign Health Care would support.”

David Sebag-Montefiore, Professor of Clinical Oncology at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, added: “A magnetic resonance simulator will directly benefit patients who need radiotherapy treatment. It will allow us to provide state of the art radiotherapy by better targeting of the cancer.

“This really is a crucial step to allow us to deliver state of the art radiotherapy across the whole range of cancers that we treat.”