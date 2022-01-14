Blue Monday is the name given to a day in January dictated by the UK travel company, Sky Travel, said to be the most depressing day of the year.

This year the day falls on 17 January, which is the third Monday of the month.

The notion of the day was first published by the company in 2005, with a report stating that they had calculated the date using an equation taking into account weather conditions.

However the weather predicted by the Met Office for Tuesday is at odds with the miserable nature of the day so far - with temperatures of nine degrees predicted and no drizzle.

Below are the ways to access resources from Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust and MindWell this Blue Monday, as well as advice to combat sadness from the Samaritans.

MindWell

MindWell is a mental health website for people in Leeds.

It can help you find information about support in the city and different ways to take care of your own wellbeing and other people's.

Leeds has a wide range of community groups that can be accessed if you are feeling low - check the MindWell directory for more information.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust

A mental health crisis or emergency can be a frightening experience but there is support available to help you - the most important thing is to reach out for help.

If you need to seek help for your mental health in a non-emergency you should speak to your GP in the first instance.

Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s Single Point of Access (SPA) Team provides an access point for referrals by health care professionals to specialist mental health services in Leeds.

They are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Further details about the SPA can be found on the Urgent Referrals page of the Trust’s website.

If you have concerns for your mental state and you feel there is an immediate and serious danger to yourself or another person: call 999 immediately for an ambulance or the police

Samaritans advice

You might be feeling tired more often, be feeling emotional, and you might not want to do the things that you usually enjoy right now.

Struggling to cope with everyday life doesn’t look or feel the same in everyone. We can’t generalise about how it'll make you feel or act.

Samaritans are here to listen. You can call us on 116 123, email us at [email protected] or write us a letter.

You don’t have to feel suicidal to get in touch. Only 1 person in 5 who calls Samaritans says that they feel suicidal.

Things to look out for in yourself when you're finding everyday life hard:

Lacking energy or feeling tired

Feeling exhausted all the time

Experiencing 'brain fog', find it hard to think clearly

Finding it hard to concentrate

Feeling restless and agitated

Feeling tearful, wanting to cry all the time

Not wanting to talk to or be with people

Not wanting to do things you usually enjoy

Using alcohol or drugs to cope with feelings

Finding it hard to cope with everyday things and tasks

Experiencing 'burn out'

If you don’t see what you’re feeling on this list, please still get in touch.

You might also find our suggestions and tips for ways to help yourself cope useful.

And if you do think these symptoms sound like you, or someone you know, please still get in touch on 116 123, at [email protected], or in another way that suits you.