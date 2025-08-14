47 Skin's formula is transforming people's skin - and lives | 47 Skin

47 Skin’s Silver Chitoderm is restoring confidence and changing the game for those with blemish-prone skin.

Imagine skincare that supports your skin at every stage of the breakout cycle — without the dryness, flaking, or endless waiting for results. That’s exactly what 47 Skin has achieved with their world-first ingredient, Silver Chitoderm, a unique formula transforming the routines — and the confidence — of hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

For many, finding the right skincare can feel like a relentless cycle of disappointment. Some products focus only on breakouts, while others target the visible marks left behind, leaving you to choose between two incomplete solutions.

47 Skin decided enough was enough, developing a formula that helps prevent breakouts while visibly improving skin’s look, feel and tone — all in one step.

Blemishes be gone - the difference is clear when using the Chitoderm formula | 47 Skin

Silver has been trusted for centuries for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. At 47 Skin, this is taken a step further by bonding Silver with Chitoderm, creating Silver Chitoderm — a lattice-like structure that locks the ingredient where it’s needed most, killing 99.9% of blemish-causing bacteria, calming inflammation and supporting healthy skin renewal.

It’s a combination found only in 47 Skin products and clinically tested for both effectiveness and gentleness, making it ideal for blemish-prone or sensitive skin.

Every product in the 47 Skin range is dermatologist-approved and designed to prevent future breakouts while promoting a clearer, more even skin tone. Unlike harsh formulas, Silver Chitoderm is powerful yet gentle — helping to calm redness, protect the skin’s barrier and maintain hydration.

Behind the science are real people whose lives have been changed by 47 Skin. One user, Megan, describes how she “began to get complimented on my skin… I have never looked nor felt better in my life.”

Products start at just £24 | 47 Skin

Maria shares how the comments she receives have shifted from “Your face looks so sore” to “Your skin looks glowy” — a change she says has been life-changing.

Parents like Duncan have seen the impact on their children, calling it “truly life changing.”

For some, like Cerys, 47 Skin has replaced years of prescription treatments.

Others, such as Pippa, say it has brought calmness and clarity to skin that’s always been sensitive and reactive.

Across countless stories, the message is clear — it’s not just about what you see in the mirror, but how you feel when you face the world.

With Silver Chitoderm at the heart of every formula, 47 Skin offers more than skincare — it’s restoring comfort, confidence and control to those with blemish-prone skin.

